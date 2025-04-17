Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Bicara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BCAX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 246.94% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bicara Therapeutics is $40.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 246.94% from its latest reported closing price of $11.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 82.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAX is 0.60%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.35% to 47,870K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 3,273K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAX by 35.92% over the last quarter.

Red Tree Management holds 3,171K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,010K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 2,205K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.