Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (LSE:0HKF) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is 127.81 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101.01 GBX to a high of 189.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 38.23% from its latest reported closing price of 92.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 390MM, an increase of 33.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKF is 0.42%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.54% to 45,283K shares.

Rtw Investments holds 4,634K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,360K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,853K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 29.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 49.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,189K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,073K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 34.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKF by 23.91% over the last quarter.

