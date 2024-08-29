Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Avantor (AVTR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avantor is $28.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $25.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is 8,013MM, an increase of 17.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,004 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.33%, an increase of 14.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 802,753K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 69,674K shares representing 10.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,095K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 65,364K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,680K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 11.95% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 42,555K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,463K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 22,927K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,464K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 22,281K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,579K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

