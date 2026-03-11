Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Atrium Therapeutics (RNA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Atrium Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:RNA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 401.13% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atrium Therapeutics is $74.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 401.13% from its latest reported closing price of $14.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atrium Therapeutics is 56MM, an increase of 203.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atrium Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 26.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.58%, an increase of 131.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.37% to 142,070K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 18.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,641K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,940K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,523K shares , representing a decrease of 109.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 71.68% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 6,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 6,026K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 5,455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,645K shares , representing a decrease of 40.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.