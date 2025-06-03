Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of ASGN (ASGN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.57% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASGN is $62.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.57% from its latest reported closing price of $52.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 5,175MM, an increase of 28.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.16%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 56,595K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,189K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 48.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,441K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,417K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 22.48% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,375K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 9.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,337K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 20.61% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

