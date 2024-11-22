Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (ARM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:ARM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is $148.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of $133.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 3,678MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.46%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 66,577K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 80.04% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 3,909K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing an increase of 73.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,947K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares , representing a decrease of 102.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 89.82% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares , representing a decrease of 29.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 86.95% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 2,498K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arm Holdings is a British semiconductor and software design company based in Cambridge, England whose primary business is the design of the ARM architecture family of central processing units (CPUs).

