Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Ares Management (ARES) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.08% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $154.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from its latest reported closing price of $141.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is 4,502MM, an increase of 39.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.46%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.15% to 212,623K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,653K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,541K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 84.87% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,530K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,076K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,565K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,366K shares , representing an increase of 55.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 65.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,751K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

