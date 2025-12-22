Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.03% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $115.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 77.03% from its latest reported closing price of $65.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is -5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.56%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 69,501K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 6,721K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,352K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing an increase of 69.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 294.45% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 4,649K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,045K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,037K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.