Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Apollo Global Management (MUN:N7I) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Apollo Global Management (MUN:N7I) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 1,546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N7I is 0.60%, an increase of 4.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 394,953K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 31,484K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,696K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 2.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,585K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 12,285K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,921K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,926K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,890K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 7.64% over the last quarter.

