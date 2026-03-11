Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Anteris Technologies Global (NasdaqGM:AVR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.76% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Anteris Technologies Global is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 143.76% from its latest reported closing price of $6.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anteris Technologies Global is 10MM, an increase of 422.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anteris Technologies Global. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 29.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVR is 0.05%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.08% to 21,847K shares. The put/call ratio of AVR is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Capital Pty holds 2,812K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,838K shares , representing a decrease of 143.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVR by 57.40% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,531K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 24.19%.

Sio Capital Management holds 1,875K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVR by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,675K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVR by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVR by 87.39% over the last quarter.

