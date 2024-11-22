Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.50%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 522,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 38,694K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,531K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,662K shares , representing a decrease of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 94.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,679K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,586K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 12.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,728K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,496K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,064K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,015K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 85.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

