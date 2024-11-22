Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMPH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is $59.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $45.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 581MM, a decrease of 19.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.15%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.86% to 45,661K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6,033K shares representing 12.55% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,466K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 2,135K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,947K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 37.86% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,615K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

