Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of American Financial Group (AFG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group is $143.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $131.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group is 7,933MM, a decrease of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFG is 0.22%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 70,921K shares. The put/call ratio of AFG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,964K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares , representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,510K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 17.39% over the last quarter.

American Financial Group Inc 401(k) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2,408K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,340K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,295K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 12.31% over the last quarter.

