Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Allegro MicroSystems (NasdaqGS:ALGM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.45% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Allegro MicroSystems is $28.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.45% from its latest reported closing price of $21.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro MicroSystems is 1,176MM, an increase of 38.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro MicroSystems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.18%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.39% to 175,864K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 12,843K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,024K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 93.78% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 7,899K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares , representing an increase of 31.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,414K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,932K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Allegro Microsystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

