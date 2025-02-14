Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Align Technology (LSE:0HCK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Align Technology (LSE:0HCK) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCK is 0.22%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 76,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,385K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCK by 89.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,250K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCK by 1.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,982K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 42.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HCK by 75.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCK by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,790K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCK by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.