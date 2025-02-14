Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Align Technology (ALGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Align Technology (NasdaqGS:ALGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $265.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of $206.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 4,573MM, an increase of 14.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.22%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 76,514K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,385K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 89.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,250K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 1.77% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,972K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,790K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

