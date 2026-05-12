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Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

May 12, 2026 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.15% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $5.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.46 to a high of $5.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.15% from its latest reported closing price of $5.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is 4,253MM, an increase of 67.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 22.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQN is 0.13%, an increase of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 537,120K shares. AQN / Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AQN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 81,727K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,653K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 66.78% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 63,489K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 49,000K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,923K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 22,378K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company.

Bank Of Montreal holds 20,717K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,831K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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