Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Agilent Technologies (A) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.07% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $148.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.07% from its latest reported closing price of $141.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 7,636MM, an increase of 17.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,967 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.30%, an increase of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 302,590K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,065K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,256K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 85.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,533K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,417K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 87.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,258K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 12.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,250K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,159K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,522K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

