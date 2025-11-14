Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of AGCO (AGCO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.84% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $122.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.84% from its latest reported closing price of $104.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is 13,346MM, an increase of 32.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGCO is 0.22%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 87,385K shares. The put/call ratio of AGCO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,188K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,076K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,840K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing an increase of 24.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 79.88% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,788K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,556K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 43.16% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,319K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 19.53% over the last quarter.

