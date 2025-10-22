Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.94% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $96.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.94% from its latest reported closing price of $74.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 3,252MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.37%, an increase of 23.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 290,019K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,700K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,124K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 44.38% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,020K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,570K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,185K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,219K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 43.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,166K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,884K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,532K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,003K shares , representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 9.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

