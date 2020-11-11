Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.85% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.66, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $7.66, representing a -11.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.69 and a 60.92% increase over the 52 week low of $4.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

