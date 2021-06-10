Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.35% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.83, the dividend yield is 7.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.83, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.85 and a 26.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.