Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.53, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.57 and a 14.5% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 2.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EAD at 3.78%.

