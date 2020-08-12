Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.057 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.55, the dividend yield is 9.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $7.55, representing a -13.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.69 and a 58.61% increase over the 52 week low of $4.76.

