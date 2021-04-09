Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

Dividends
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.59, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAD was $8.59, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.60 and a 32.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

