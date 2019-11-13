Wells Fargo Has a New CEO. Deutsche Bank Has Questions.

Analyst Matt O’Connor laid out a series of questions for Charlie Scharf, who took the helm last month.

Wells Fargo has a new chief executive and its shares have rallied about 9% since before the new boss won the role in late September.

Deutsche Bank’s Matt O’Connor sees several key questions the new CEO, Charles Scharf, will face as he tries to turn around the bank following a series of scandals, including the disclosure in 2016 that employees had opened hundreds of thousands of fake accounts in customers’ names, without their knowledge. He laid out his concerns in a note to clients on Tuesday.

The first is the most obvious: Where is Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) in repairing its relationship with regulators and getting government limits on the size of its asset base—effectively a cap on growth—removed? Right now, O’Connor said, it is hard to have confidence in any estimate of when the cap will be lifted.

Beyond the asset cap, the bank has whole sets of other regulatory issues that investors need information about. The bank did make a key hire on the regulatory front: William Daley, the former Obama White House chief of staff and JPMorgan Chase executive, will be Wells’ new head of public affairs, the company said last week.

O’Connor also wants to know if Wells Fargo will try to expand certain businesses, such as investment banking or payments.

And while the bank operates under the asset cap, are “there additional assets to run off or exit that will be a drag to earnings, such as loans to financial institutions,” he asked.

There is also the question of expenses. As Barron’s noted when Scharf was appointed, trimming the bank’s costs is one of the key tasks the new CEO must tackle. O’Connor wants details about just how much expense reduction is realistic.

Wells Fargo already seems to be working on this front. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the bank asked some technology vendors for a 2.5% rebate on their 2018 bills.

Looking ahead to a potentially weaker economy, O’Connor also wondered what level of losses investors can expect from the bank’s loan book over the long term.

Last, he wants to know how the new management is prioritizing investing excess capital versus returning it to shareholders through continued share buybacks.

