Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOD was $5.35, representing a -0.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.38 and a 83.22% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

