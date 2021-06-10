Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.93, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOD was $5.93, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.02 and a 47.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.03.

