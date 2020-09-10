Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.93% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.5, the dividend yield is 12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOD was $4.5, representing a -23.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.86 and a 54.11% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

