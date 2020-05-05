Wells Fargo gets federal inquiries over handling of PPP loans

May 5 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Tuesday it has received inquiries from federal agencies over its loan offerings under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal coronavirus relief program.

The company has received "formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans," Wells Fargo said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3b6ctuF)

Small businesses have also filed lawsuits against U.S. banks including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N alleging unfair practices in processing loans under the program, including prioritizing larger loans over smaller ones.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.