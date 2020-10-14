Markets
JPM

Wells Fargo Fires More Than 100 Employees For Abusing Coronavirus Relief Funds

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo has fired more than 100 employees for improperly applying for coronavirus relief funds, according to reports.

The move comes a month after JP Morgan found dozens of employees allegedly accessed the relief funds improperly, and terminated them.

Wells Fargo believes some of its employees may have defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, the reports said citing an internal memo sent by David Galloreese, head of Human Resources of Wells Fargo.

Employees are accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration by tapping the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides grants of up to $10,000 and low interest loans to businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM WFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular