Wells Fargo files to register exchange-traded funds

Imani Moise Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Wells Fargo & Co filed documents to register its own exchange-traded funds on Monday, making it the latest asset manager to enter the quickly growing industry.

If approved, the San Francisco-based bank will be able to issue its own ETFs.

Banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N already have their own funds.

