Wells Fargo files to register exchange-traded funds

July 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N filed documents to register its own exchange-traded funds on Monday, making it the latest asset manager to enter the quickly growing industry.

If approved, the San Francisco-based bank will be able to issue its own ETFs.

Banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N already have their own funds.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Leslie Adler)

