Wells Fargo files for up to $66 bln mixed shelf offering

Wells Fargo & Co filed a mixed shelf offering of as much as $66 billion with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission on Wednesday, and said it would use part of the proceeds to repurchase shares and pay down debt.
