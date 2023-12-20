News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo employees vote in favor of unionization

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

December 20, 2023 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing in paragraph 1

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N employees at the bank's Albuquerque, New Mexico branch voted to join the Communications Workers of America's Wells Fargo Workers United, the union said on Wednesday.

The vote marks the first time employees of a major U.S. bank have formed a union.

Workers at the bank's branch in Bethel, Alaska are set to vote on the unionization campaign on Thursday. Employees at the Daytona Beach, Florida branch have also filed for union elections.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.