US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo employees must register vaccine status before next year

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Wells Fargo & Co told staff on Tuesday that, starting in January, employees are required to register their vaccination status with the firm and get regular COVID-19 tests if they are not vaccinated, according to an internal memo.

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N told staff on Tuesday that, starting in January, employees are required to register their vaccination status with the firm and get regular COVID-19 tests if they are not vaccinated, according to an internal memo.

The memo, which Reuters viewed and verified with a bank spokesperson, comes as the third largest U.S. bank prepares for employees to return to work in its American offices next year.

Fully vaccinated employees are required to upload a photo of their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card to the bank's internal website by Dec. 4.

Employees who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are required to acknowledge in writing on the website that they will take regular tests to confirm they do not have COVID-19.

Wells Fargo continues to encourage, but not require, employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the memo, signed by Wells Fargo's head of human resources Bei Ling.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular