WELLS FARGO Earnings Results: $WFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WELLS FARGO ($WFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.27 per share, beating estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $20,149,000,000, missing estimates of $20,955,344,660 by $-806,344,660.

WELLS FARGO Insider Trading Activity

WELLS FARGO insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000

BEURDEN SAUL VAN (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,169,650

WELLS FARGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,060 institutional investors add shares of WELLS FARGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WELLS FARGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.

on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

WELLS FARGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

WELLS FARGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $60.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Gerard Cassidy from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 10/14/2024

