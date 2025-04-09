WELLS FARGO Earnings Preview: Recent $WFC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WELLS FARGO ($WFC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,996,847,307 and earnings of $1.25 per share.
WELLS FARGO Insider Trading Activity
WELLS FARGO insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000
- BEURDEN SAUL VAN (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,169,650
WELLS FARGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,064 institutional investors add shares of WELLS FARGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 20,043,028 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,822,286
- DODGE & COX removed 16,496,760 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,732,422
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 14,210,193 shares (+932.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $998,123,956
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 13,770,155 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $967,215,687
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 13,412,659 shares (+1659.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $942,105,168
- FMR LLC added 7,106,947 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,191,957
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,654,509 shares (+502.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $467,412,712
WELLS FARGO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
WELLS FARGO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024
WELLS FARGO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025
- Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024
- David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $60.0 on 10/15/2024
- Gerard Cassidy from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 10/14/2024
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $67.0 on 10/14/2024
- David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $62.0 on 10/14/2024
- Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 10/14/2024
