Wells Fargo Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

On March 30, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.26% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $16.90. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 34.26% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is $1,056MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $12.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.70%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,595K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,105K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,439K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,752K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,023K shares, representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 22.73% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,185K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,240K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 23.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,493K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 11.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 109,651K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.