Wells Fargo Downgrades Westlake (LSE:0LVK)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Westlake (LSE:0LVK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.07% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westlake is 110.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 97.74 GBX to a high of 130.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 36.07% from its latest reported closing price of 81.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 14,752MM, an increase of 22.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LVK is 0.17%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 46,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,900K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares , representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 30.51% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,378K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,290K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 6.70% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,272K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,215K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 25.60% over the last quarter.

