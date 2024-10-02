Wells Fargo Downgrades Welltower (LSE:0LUS)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Welltower (LSE:0LUS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Welltower is 124.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 106.46 GBX to a high of 146.18 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of 127.36 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Welltower is 7,018MM, a decrease of 2.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Welltower. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LUS is 0.69%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 686,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 38,916K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,533K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LUS by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,945K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,236K shares , representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LUS by 39.47% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 32,913K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,285K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,098K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LUS by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,869K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,869K shares , representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LUS by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.