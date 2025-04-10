Wells Fargo Downgrades W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is 67.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.24 GBX to a high of 79.37 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of 64.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,229MM, a decrease of 3.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,537 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HMZ is 0.24%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 322,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 11,940K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,136K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,722K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,606K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,957K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,322K shares , representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,952K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,014K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,150K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 1.01% over the last quarter.

