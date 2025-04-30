Wells Fargo Downgrades Victoria's Secret (BMV:VSCO)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Victoria's Secret (BMV:VSCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,067K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 61.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,461K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 57.54% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,134K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 43.64% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,115K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,056K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 62.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.