Stocks

Wells Fargo Downgrades Victoria's Secret (BMV:VSCO)

April 30, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Victoria's Secret (BMV:VSCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:VSCO / Victoria's Secret & Co. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,067K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,975K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 61.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,461K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 57.54% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,134K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 25.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 43.64% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,115K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 60.47% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,056K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 62.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.