Wells Fargo Downgrades United Therapeutics (BMV:UTHR)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for United Therapeutics (BMV:UTHR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.28%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 47,958K shares.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,760K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,464K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares , representing a decrease of 28.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 88.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,089K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 6.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,449K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 3.60% over the last quarter.

