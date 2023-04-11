Wells Fargo Downgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $8.54. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.79% from its latest reported closing price of $5.28.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is $8,343MM, a decrease of 44.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THMAX - Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 390.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 84.66% over the last quarter.

VNVAX - Vaughan Nelson Value Opportunity Fund holds 757K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.79% over the last quarter.

SFSNX - Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 37.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 45.48% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - All America Fund Class holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 173K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 68.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.38%, a decrease of 26.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 1,050,757K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

