Wells Fargo Downgrades Snowflake (XTRA:5Q5)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Snowflake (XTRA:5Q5) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.50% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is 178,82 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 96,11 € to a high of 224,57 €. The average price target represents an increase of 56.50% from its latest reported closing price of 114,26 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 4,053MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5Q5 is 0.43%, an increase of 26.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 231,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altimeter Capital Management holds 9,551K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,281K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 24.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,311K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 7,608K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 58.43% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 7,501K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5Q5 by 31.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,185K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

