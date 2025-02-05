Wells Fargo Downgrades Snap (LSE:0RNH)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Snap (LSE:0RNH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snap is 13.21 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9.06 GBX to a high of 16.74 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of 11.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap is 6,607MM, an increase of 27.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RNH is 0.25%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 941,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 84,717K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,007K shares , representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RNH by 7.36% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 72,721K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 71,146K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,244K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RNH by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 60,568K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,573K shares , representing an increase of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RNH by 20.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 58,900K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,900K shares , representing an increase of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RNH by 131.58% over the last quarter.

