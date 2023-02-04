Wells Fargo Downgrades SLM (SLM)

On February 3, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.13% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is $1,468MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.64, an increase of 48.22%.

SLM Declares $0.11 Dividend

SLM said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $15.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.51%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 3.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=190).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impactive Capital holds 22,593,389 shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,512,599 shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,862,528 shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,007,968 shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 14,797,472 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,092,528 shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,050,421 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,296,464 shares, representing a decrease of 26.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 26.29% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 8,321,337 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372,179 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLM is 0.2548%, an increase of 7.6123%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 292,068K shares.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.