Wells Fargo Downgrades SentinelOne (BIT:1SUS)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SentinelOne (BIT:1SUS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SUS is 0.37%, an increase of 21.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 298,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 11,425K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,573K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,613K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SUS by 21.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,326K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,604K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SUS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 8,734K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 8,077K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SUS by 53.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.