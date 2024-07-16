Wells Fargo Downgrades SBA Communications (LSE:0KYZ)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SBA Communications (LSE:0KYZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,497 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KYZ is 0.39%, an increase of 15.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 121,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,406K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,300K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing an increase of 35.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 21.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,396K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,086K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares , representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,768K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KYZ by 22.09% over the last quarter.

