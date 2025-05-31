Wells Fargo Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0R2M)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0R2M) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2M is 0.35%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 113,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,658K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares , representing a decrease of 24.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2M by 92.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,989K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares , representing a decrease of 18.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2M by 21.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,396K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2M by 6.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,922K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2M by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,470K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2M by 51.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.